Police identify man killed in shooting at Lawrence nightclub

Authorities identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Lawrence, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, Lawrence PD and EMS responded to Energy Lounge at 459 Broadway at around 12:20 a.m.

According to authorities, EMS aided a 29-year-old man, identified as Edward Javier-Perez, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.