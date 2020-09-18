Person Shot in Hartford Has Died: Police

A person who was shot in Hartford on Friday morning has died, according to police.

Lockdown has been lifted. Area clear. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 18, 2020

Shotspotter detected 11 gunshots around 11 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Fairfield Avenue, according to police, and a patrol officer who was on the way to a private duty assignment heard the gunshots, responded to the scene, saw people running and provided aid to the victim, all while providing descriptions and information to investigators, police said.

According to police, a suspect went into a house and police are investigating and canvasing the area. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital.

A day care and two schools were locked down as a precaution after the shooting, but the lockdowns has been lifted.

Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy and the E.B Kennelly School were both locked down as a precaution and officers were on patrol in vicinity. Police said earlier that they would take schools off lockdown as soon as possible after clearing the area.

Hartford school officials said there was a Code Yellow at Bellizzi and Kennelly, which was lifted at noon at Bellizzi and just before 2 p.m. at Kennelly.

Police noted that incidents like this are uncommon in the neighborhood.

Victor Rodriguez has been living in the area for over five years and described what he experienced.

"I was yelling to my neighbor from the window get inside, get inside don’t be out there. I knew they were gunshots I’m a veteran and I called the police right away," Rodriguez told NBC Connecticut.

Lockdowns are precautionary. Erring on side of caution. Officers on directed patrols in the school vicinities. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 18, 2020

Highland Daycare, Bellizzi, & Kennelly School on lock down until further notice -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 18, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.