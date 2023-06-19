Police looking for missing Falmouth man

Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing man from Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Falmouth police said 44-year-old Adam Wacholder is missing from Gifford Street. He suffers from mental health conditions and is described as being 6'1" tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black and white hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Falmouth police at 774-255-4527.