Police looking for suspects in assault at a Medford Wegmans

Police are looking to identify the people involved in an assault at a Wegmans in Medford, Massachusetts.

Medford Police say a man in dark colored clothing and a green camouflage ski mask assaulted a customer after getting in an argument with a woman.

A second woman associated with the suspect was present, according to authorities.

If you have any information regarding the incident you are urged to call Medford Police at 781-391-6767 ext. 3245.