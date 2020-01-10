Police Responding to Dumpster Fire in Lowell Find Dead Body

Police are investigating after a body was found in the area of a burning dumpster in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.
Lowell police Capt. James Hodgdon said police received a call at 5:30 a.m. for a dumpster fire at 16 Middle St. When they arrived, they found a deceased male.
Hodgdon said he does not know if the body was found inside the dumpster or not because the full report isn't in yet.
U.S. & World
Lowell police detectives and state police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office are investigating.
A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said the death is not believed to be suspicious.
Police remain on scene, and Hodgdon said additional information will be released later on Friday.