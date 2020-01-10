Police Responding to Dumpster Fire in Lowell Find Dead Body

Police are investigating after a body was found in the area of a burning dumpster in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Lowell police Capt. James Hodgdon said police received a call at 5:30 a.m. for a dumpster fire at 16 Middle St. When they arrived, they found a deceased male.

Hodgdon said he does not know if the body was found inside the dumpster or not because the full report isn't in yet.

Lowell police detectives and state police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office are investigating.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

Police remain on scene, and Hodgdon said additional information will be released later on Friday.