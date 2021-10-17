3 Spectators, Driver Injured During Crash at Conn. Race Track

Three spectators and a racecar driver were injured during an incident at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Sunday night.

The racecar driver went into and up along the fence, injuring three onlookers in the process, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The injuries appeared to be minor and everyone is expected to be okay.

The speedbowl said this was the final day of races to end the season.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/newsletters/?_osource=rm_npd_nbc_ct_hs_mnu0022u003ehereu003c/au003e to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.