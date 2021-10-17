waterford speedbowl

3 Spectators, Driver Injured During Crash at Conn. Race Track

NBC Connecticut

Three spectators and a racecar driver were injured during an incident at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Sunday night.

The racecar driver went into and up along the fence, injuring three onlookers in the process, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The injuries appeared to be minor and everyone is expected to be okay.

The speedbowl said this was the final day of races to end the season.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

U.S. & World

Colin Powell 4 hours ago

Colin Powell Dies at 84 From COVID Complications

Haiti 5 hours ago

US Seeks Release of 17 Missionaries Abducted by Gang in Haiti

No additional information was immediately available.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/newsletters/?_osource=rm_npd_nbc_ct_hs_mnu0022u003ehereu003c/au003e to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

waterford speedbowlWaterfordcrash investigation
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us