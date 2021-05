Police are searching for an armed suspect in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

Laconia police said the search is centered on the area of Country Club and Perkins roads. Residents are urged to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Police said the suspect is 56-year-old Peter Dibiaso, and he is wanted for multiple offenses of criminal threatening with a shotgun and stalking.

Anyone who sees Dibiaso is warned not to approach him and to call Laconia police immediately.