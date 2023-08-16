Police searching for missing woman on Cape Cod

Police are searching for a missing woman on Cape Cod on Wednesday.

Dennis police said they took a report around 8:30 a.m. of a missing person from a residence on Setucket Road. Police responded to the home and then called for additional officers in order to search the area around the house.

Additional police, fire and search and rescue resources from other agencies on the Cape have since responded to the area to assist with the search.

Police said the search is for an adult female "who is not dangerous but may be endangered."

The woman's description is not being released at this time, as the search is taking place in the woods near the residence and police are not seeking the public's assistance.