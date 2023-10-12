Man found dead after barricading himself in Middlebury, Conn. home: police

A man was found dead nearly 12 hours after barricading himself in a Middlebury home on Wednesday night, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a home on Porter Avenue in Middlebury just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to assist Middlebury Police in an investigation into a report of a suspicious incident and learned that a man had a handgun and fired two shots before barricading himself inside the home, police said.

An adult family member had been able to get out of the residence and contacted police.

Police from several departments responded and authorities tried to communicate with the man for several hours, but they could not contact him, state police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The man was found dead in the home around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The State’s Attorney has asked that detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad investigate.