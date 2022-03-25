Providence

Providence Police Investigate Gunshot Fired in Hospital Room

Nurses heard a noise from inside a room Wednesday morning and found a large gunshot in the window, according to the police report

Police are investigating a gunshot that was fired through a window at a room at Rhode Island Hospital.

Nurses heard a noise from inside a room Wednesday morning and found a large gunshot in the window, according to the police report.

Cmdr. Thomas Verdi said the 68-year-old patient in the room was not injured by the gunshot and was immediately moved to another room. Police have not made any arrests yet, The Providence Journal reported.

After searching the area around the hospital, police said they weren’t able to locate where the gunshot was fired from. But detectives recovered two bullet fragments from inside the room and the hallway, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Rhode Island Hospital, Kelly Brennan, said in a statement that the hospital is offering support to staff and patients who need it

“We believe at this time that this is a random incident and are working closely with the (police department) as the safety and protection of our staff, patients, visitors and community is a top priority,” Brennan said.

