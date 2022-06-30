Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico's Conundrum: Shortage of Affordable Housing and Slow Reconstruction

As residents on the island face a wide range of housing needs, revitalizing "the social fabric" of every neighborhood is key, said Deepak Lamba-Nieves of the Center for a New Economy

Pedro Alejandro Granadillo Hernanadez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A growing affordable housing crisis and a slow post-hurricane reconstruction process have created a precarious situation for residents in Puerto Rico nearly five years after Hurricane Maria damaged 60 percent of occupied housing units on the island.

Now that local officials have access to $18.3 billion in federal housing recovery funds, the Puerto Rico-based nonpartisan think tank Center for a New Economy published an analysis Thursday suggesting that the best way to ensure that such funds are effectively invested toward addressing Puerto Rico's housing needs is by looking granularly and focusing on neighborhoods.

"That's how we can better serve the needs of a specific place, of a particular community," Deepak Lamba-Nieves, research director at the Center for a New Economy and co-author of the analysis, told NBC News in Spanish.

"That’s the difference between a reconstruction project that just seeks to build things versus a reconstruction project that seeks to rebuild and revitalize the social fabric of a neighborhood," he said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

More Puerto Rico Coverage

Puerto Rico Jun 5

Puerto Ricans Speak Out on US Territory's Political Status

Puerto Rico May 19

Ex-FEMA, Energy Company Officials Plead Guilty in Post-Hurricane Case in Puerto Rico

This article tagged under:

Puerto Rico
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us