Red Cross to Host Boston Heroes Breakfast on March 23

On Wednesday, March 23, the Boston community is going to recognize people who have done extraordinary things in service of others. It's all part of the 2nd annual Boston Heroes Breakfast being held by the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.

Local heroes who have shown exceptional humanitarian spirit in eight different categories will be honored at the virtual event. The work of the recipients covers a broad range of service – including a mom using a unique approach to end gun violence in her Boston community and a grieving father who rushed into a burning home to save a neighbor, years after losing his own family in a fire. Professional responders who went above and beyond their training are also among this year’s honorees.

“This class of Heroes is inspirational,” said Holly Grant, CEO of the Red Cross of Massachusetts. “Most of them are not formally associated with the Red Cross, but each of them is living and breathing our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. We are grateful for the chance to hold up their work as an example in what has been another incredibly challenging year.”

The Boston NBC and Telemundo stations are once again the media and community partners and the event will be hosted by NBC10’s Melody Mendez.

The Boston Heroes Breakfast is free to attend and begins at 8 a.m. on March 23. Advance registration is required, and can be completed here.