Red Sox Injuries: Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock to Pitch for Triple-A Worcester

Red Sox injuries: Eovaldi, Whitlock to pitch for Triple-A Worcester originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Barring any setbacks, the Boston Red Sox will be getting some key reinforcements soon.

Manager Alex Cora revealed on Thursday that injured right-handers Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock will pitch this weekend for Triple-A Worcester. Eovaldi has been on the injured list since June 12 with a lower back inflammation and Whitlock has been out since June 10 due to right hip inflammation.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Whitlock will throw one or two innings for the WooSox on Friday, Cora said. The plan is for Eovaldi to pitch three innings Sunday at Worcester.

All signs point toward Boston getting healthy for the second half of the campaign. Left-hander Chris Sale is scheduled to return to the big-league club and make his first MLB start of the season on Tuesday. Utility man Kiké Hernandez, who's been on the IL with a right hip flexor strain since June 8, will join Whitlock on the WooSox on Friday.

Eovaldi posted a 4-2 record and 3.16 ERA in 12 starts before his injury. Whitlock was 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 13 appearances (nine starts). When he returns for the big-league club, it'll be out of the bullpen.