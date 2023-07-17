Renewed flooding possible Tuesday with another round of downpours and thunder

After recording breaking rainfall amounts yesterday, a confirmed tornado in Massachusetts, and destructive flash flooding, it’s a welcome relief to have some quieter weather Monday as cleanup efforts continue.

Much of western and central New England is understandably concerned about when our next chance of heavier downpours and thunder will return. Unfortunately, it arrives as soon as Tuesday for some of us.

While the overall rainfall amounts and scope of coverage of the showers and thunder Tuesday won’t be as widespread as of late, the ground is so saturated and our rivers, streams and water tables are running so high that it won’t take much to tip the scales again into flooding territory.

The threat for severe thunderstorms does appear to be lower overall, so my biggest concern is for localized flooding.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunder as early as the morning in northern Vermont, with another round developing during the afternoon and lingering into the evening.

Not everyone will see a storm – the action will primarily be focused in northern, western and central New England, where 1-hour flash flood guidance amounts are as low as 0.8 inches to 1 inch in parts of west central Vermont and 1 inch to 1.5 inches across the remainder of the Green Mountain state and extending southward into central/western Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut.

The bottom line? It’s a day to be weather aware and prepared to seek higher ground if necessary on Tuesday. Flood warnings and flash flood warnings will be possible, and our First Alert Team will keep you posted on the very latest.