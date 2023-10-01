Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will move to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker this week

Gaetz said on Sunday shows that he would act after Congress voted to avert a government shutdown hours before the deadline

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican, said Sunday that he intends to file a motion to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week after Congress voted to avert a shutdown hours before the deadline.

"I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week," Gaetz said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think we need to rip off the band aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy."

Gaetz confirmed that he'll soon file a motion to vacate the speakership in an appearance on ABC News' "This Week," after the Senate and House on Saturday night voted to pass a short-term bill to keep the government funded through Nov. 17.

