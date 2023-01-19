Report: Boston-Based Wayfair Preparing to Lay Off More Than 1,000 Workers

A new report indicates that the next big tech employer planning thousands of layoffs is Boston-based Wayfair Inc.

The online furniture retailer is preparing to cut more than 1,000 workers, according to a Thursday report on the Wall Street Journal citing "people familiar with the matter."

A spokesperson for Wayfair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wayfair already cut 870 workers, or 5% of its workforce, last summer, as part of a renewed focus on cost efficiency and path to profitability. At that time, it told the Business Journal that 400 people living in Massachusetts were affected, but counted workers as "local" in a different way when reporting layoffs to the state.

