Restaurant owners protest at St. Patrick's Day breakfast

More than a dozen North End Restaurant Owners and their staff at the Ironworkers Local 7 Hall protesting Mayor Michelle Wu’s outdoor dining policy, which bans on-street dining exclusively in their historic neighborhood.

The protest comes amid an ongoing battle between North End restaurants and the Wu administration. A group of 21 owners amended their federal lawsuit earlier this month, alleging they’ve lost millions in revenue due to quote "unequal, unfair, and discriminatory treatment of Italian restaurants.” They also want to be refunded for the $7,500 fee they paid in 2022.

"All we are asking from the profit of diversity equity and inclusion we are asking to be included equitably, to have the same opportunity to compete with the rest of the businesses like ours in Boston." said Jorge Mendoza, owner of Vinoteca di Monica.

Meanwhile, politicians filing in for the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Breakfast from 9:30 to noon, featuring guests including Senator Elizabeth Warren, Governor Maura Healey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Senator Nick Collins is hosting.

Organizers declined to comment on the protest but city officials have said publicly that they plan to rework the guidelines in the North End but couldn’t get to it this year.