Capitol police

Review Says Capitol Police Ill-Equipped to Deal With Threats, More Security Measures Needed

The report says the force is currently ill-equipped to deal with the "volume and nature" of the threats facing the Capitol complex

FILE - Capitol Police officers stand outside of fencing installed around the exterior of the U.S. Capitol grounds, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington.
John Minchillo/AP (File)

A report commissioned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol calls for increased staffing and intelligence for the Capitol Police, a permanent quick reaction force and "mobile" fencing.

The report says the force is currently ill-equipped to deal with the "volume and nature" of the threats facing the Capitol complex, many of which are coming from "domestic elements," vulnerabilities that were put on display Jan. 6.

"The USCP were understaffed, insufficiently equipped, and inadequately trained to secure the Capitol and Members when violently attacked by a large mob," the report says, and is still vulnerable over two months later.

The final draft of the report by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré on Capitol Hill security was to be briefed to House members in three separate sessions Monday. NBC News was provided a copy by a senior Democratic aide.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More Coverage: Capitol Riot

Capitol Riot 21 hours ago

Board to Begin Search for Permanent Capitol Police Chief

Capitol Riot 3 hours ago

Roger Stone Associate With Oath Keepers Ties Arrested on Capitol Riot Charges

This article tagged under:

Capitol policeCongressCapitol RiotHOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESUS Capitol
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us