Rideshare Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Passenger in Brighton

Sonpreet Singh, 25, of Somerville, is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14

By Lara Salahi

A rideshare driver is facing a criminal charge after police say he sexually assaulted a passenger in Boston's Brighton neighborhood earlier this month, according to police.

Boston police said the female accuser reported the incident on April 14. Police identified the suspect as Sonpreet Singh, 25, of Somerville, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Singh turned himself into Boston police on Sunday.

Singh is facing a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

No further information was immediately available.

