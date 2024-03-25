Riley Strain's mom makes tearful plea after his tragic death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Riley Strain's loved ones are sending a message to supporters.

After the University of Missouri student was found dead in Nashville's Cumberland River March 22, his mom Michelle Whiteid issued a tearful plea.

"I just ask that you mommas out there, hug your babies tight tonight please," she said in a press conference hours after his body was recovered. "Please for me, just hug your babies tight tonight. And again, thank you, thank you for sharing our story."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation was launched on March 9 after Strain, who was visiting Nashville with his fraternity brothers, disappeared during a night out. After a two-week search, police confirmed the 22-year-old's remains had been located approximately eight miles from the downtown area.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster," Strain's stepfather Chris Whiteid told reporters March 22. "We're quite thankful for everything that you've done for our family, the grace that you've given us, it means a lot, more than you'll ever know. We have learned through his ordeal that everybody has brought all the good to us. We've had a little bad, you're gonna have that, but it has given us faith in people that sometimes gets clouded by what we're constantly hearing."

Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

"To the people of Nashville," he added, "I can't thank you enough for the support."

The body of missing college student Riley Strain has been recovered, police said Friday morning.

On March 23, Metro Nashville Police Department told local outlet WKRN that, following the completion of a preliminary autopsy, Strain's death appears "accidental," with no foul play-related trauma involved.

Prior to his disappearance, Strain had been asked to leave singer Luke Bryan's bar in the city, 32 Bridge Food + Drink.

"During Riley's visit to Luke's 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters," the TC Restaurant Group, which oversees the country star's bar, said in a March 15 statement. "At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs."