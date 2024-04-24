Search ongoing for man who may have taken homemade raft down Colorado River

Authorities are searching for a man and his dog after they went missing at the Grand Canyon National Park while possibly trying to travel the Colorado River on a homemade wooden raft, NBC News reported.

Thomas Lee Robison, 58, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, "may have attempted to go down the Colorado River with his dog, who is a Welsh corgi, on a self made raft” the National Park Service said in a statement and in a missing person flyer Wednesday.

Robison’s dog was described as a 25-pound corgi that is 11 years old.

NPS Thomas Lee Robison with his Welsh corgi.

The park service included a picture of the raft, which appeared to show three wooden boards crudely held together, as well as a paddle and a life vest.

A champagne-colored 2001 Toyota Tacoma belonging to Robinson was found abandoned Sunday at Lee’s Ferry in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, according to the park service.

Robison, who stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes, the park service said.

Anyone who may have seen Robison is urged to contact Grand Canyon Dispatch at 928-638-7805.

