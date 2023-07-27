Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein told to ‘just say aye' in awkward Senate committee moment

During a Senate Appropriations Committee markup of bills Thursday morning, Feinstein seemed to stumble on a vote

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., appeared confused during a vote on a defense appropriations bill Thursday, which prompted a fellow Democratic senator to step in.

During a Senate Appropriations Committee markup of bills Thursday morning, Feinstein seemed to stumble on a vote. Instead of saying the expected response of “aye” or “nay,” Feinstein began delivering a speech expressing her support of the measure: “I would like to support a ‘yes’ vote on this. It provides $823 billion...”

About 15 seconds into Feinstein’s speech, an aide whispered in her ear. Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., then told Feinstein: “Just say aye.”

“Aye,” Feinstein said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Dianne Feinstein
