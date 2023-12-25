74-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on I-91 North in Middletown

A 74-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash on I-91 North in Middletown Christmas morning.

The crash happened between in the area of Exits 20 just after 9 a.m., according to state police.

Both cars were driving northbound when the vehicle in the far right lane veered into the center lane, hitting the other car, state police said.

Both cars went into the grass in the center median and rolled over.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Verona Facey, 74, of Brooklyn, New York was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people in the car with Facey suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The driver of the other car was not injured, police said.

The northbound lanes of I-91 were shut down for several hours to conduct an investigation and traffic was being diverted off of Exit 20.

State police said they did not know how long the highway would be closed. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.