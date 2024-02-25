4 dead, 2 injured in crash involving wrong-way driver in Conn.

Four people have died and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 South in West Haven on Sunday morning.

State police said a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway around 1:20 a.m. when it collided with a Nissan Altima in the left lane.

After the collision, troopers said the Chevrolet Silverado went into the center lane and hit a Nissan Sentra.

According to state police, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado and three people inside of the Nissan Altima were killed. Their identities have not been released.

Two people who were in the Nissan Sentra were transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-95 South were closed for several hours after the collision. The area has since reopened.