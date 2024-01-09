1 killed in crash on I-91 in Hartford, Conn.

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 North in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.
The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. near Exit 29A and involved a car and a tractor-trailer.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.
The highway was closed between exits 29 and 29A for several hours. It has since reopened.
