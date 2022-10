Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night.

Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.

Photos from the scene showed what looked like two vehicles with major damage.

MVA Rt 38 @ Woburn line. The jaws of life was used for both to be extricated. Area closed at this time for accident recon. #wilmingtonfire pic.twitter.com/jjMVXBRPUC — Wilmington Fire Department (@FireWilmington) October 12, 2022

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The area is currently closed for accident reconstruction, fire officials said.