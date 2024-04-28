Person dies in vehicle fire, crash in Hebron, Conn.

One person has died after a vehicle fire and crash in Hebron on Sunday morning.

Firefighters and troopers responded to West Street around 9:47 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle fire. The incident was reportedly upgraded to a crash shortly after.

When firefighters arrived a few minutes later, they said they found one vehicle in the 100 block of West Street. The vehicle appeared to have collided with a tree off of the road and was engulfed in fire.

Nate McMullin

According to fire officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been released.

Eversource was called to evaluate primary wires that were near the fire.

West Street is currently closed. There is no estimate for when it will reopen.

The Hebron Fire Marshal and Connecticut State Police are investigating. The investigation is active and ongoing.