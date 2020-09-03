new haven

Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old in New Haven Ruled a Homicide: Police

New Haven police are investigating the August shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in a Howard Avenue home as a homicide.

Police said officers and firefighters responded to a home around 10:40 p.m. on August 6 to investigate a report that someone had been shot inside a residence on Howard Avenue, between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street.  

They found the child in a second-floor bedroom and he was rushed to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Thursday, police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the child's death a homicide.

The preliminary investigation just after the shooting revealed the child was killed by an accidental firearm discharge, according to police.

As part of the investigation, detectives seized a handgun and a safe from the home. 

Police said the child's death was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

