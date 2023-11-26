Shooting involving police officer under investigation in New London, Conn.

The Office of Inspector General is investigating a shooting involving a police officer in New London, according to Mayor Michael Passero.

Police responded to the America Best Value Inn on Bayonet Street just before 2 p.m. Sunday for an initial report of a shooting, according to New London police.

After an investigation, officers were then directed to the Clarion Inn on North Frontage Road, police said.

Officers engaged with a man there and shots were fired. The man was then taken to the hospital after being shot, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.