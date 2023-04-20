Shutterfly Extends Access to Photos After Shocked User Reaches Out to NBC10 Boston

A viewer reached out to NBC10 Boston Responds to ask for help getting records of her memories restored on the photo service Shutterfly.

The popular website that lets users turn their photos into cards, art, prints and more had a longstanding policy offering free and secure photo storage, but it modified the policy earlier this year, requiring users to make a purchase on the site every 18 months to keep the photos.

A West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, woman didn't see emails from Shutterfly about the change — she no longer used the email account the company had on file — and was devastated to find she couldn't access her old photos.

After she reached out to NBC10 Boston, and NBC10 Boston reached out to Shutterfly, the company updated its policy, restoring users' access to their photos and pushing the deadline back. A representative said "a small number of customers may not have received the multiple email updates we sent because they were not checking the email address on file and had not been an active Shutterfly customer for several year."

They shared this statement from Shutterfly:

In January 2023, we updated our photo storage policy to continue providing unlimited storage to active customers who make a purchase every 18 months. As part of this policy update, any photos stored in a customer’s inactive account would be removed from our servers. We sent several email notifications regarding this policy update to ensure that all our customers were informed of the changes.

However, we understand that a small number of our customers may not have received these emails because they had outdated account information on file or were not checking the email accounts on file.

To ensure that all customers have plenty of time to access their photos and either make a purchase to keep their account active or download them to a personal device, we have extended the deadline to May 30, 2023. As always, we encourage all customers to review their account information and update it as necessary to ensure that they receive important updates in the future.