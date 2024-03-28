Ledyard

Magnitude 1.8 earthquake recorded in Connecticut

There was a small earthquake near Ledyard on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and there are reports of shaking buildings and loud booms in parts of Eastern Connecticut.

The U.S. Geological Survey website says there was a magnitude 1.8 earthquake near Ledyard at 12:20 UTC, which would be 8:20 a.m. local time.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey.

A Facebook post from the town of Stonington says that they were aware of loud booms and the shaking of buildings in the Mystic and Old Mystic areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey website also says there were responses from people in Mystic and Stonington who reported feeling it.

