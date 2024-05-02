Bag of snakes found hidden in passenger's pants at Miami International Airport

First it was snakes on a plane, now it's snakes in the pants.

That's what TSA officers found when they searched a passenger at Miami International Airport recently.

The officers made the discovery at a checkpoint at the airport back on April 26, according to a X post by the TSA on Tuesday.

The post included photos of the snakes that were found in what appears to be an Oakley sunglass bag.

Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint on Fri, April 26. @TSA called our @CBPSoutheast and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. pic.twitter.com/CggJob8IT8 — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) April 30, 2024

TSA called in U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Police to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.