Snowport returns for the season in Boston's Seaport. Here's what's new this year

The leaves have yet to hit peak foliage, and yet we’re less than a month away from the return of Snowport, the annual holiday shopping and food fair in the Seaport.

WS Development, which oversees the Snowport and has built out much of the neighborhood around it, said Tuesday that Snowport will return for its fifth season on Nov. 10. It’ll run seven days a week through the end of December, with other events running through February.

The 10,000-square-foot space off Seaport Boulevard will have more than 120 small businesses and 17 food and beverage stands, nearly one-third of which will be new this year. The vendor list includes 60% that are local to the Boston area or New England, and nearly three-fourths are minority and/or female owned, WS Development said.

New food vendors this year include the Cohasset sweets seller Mrs. Mekler’s Mercantile and Boston sauce maker Hillside Harvest. Norwood leather goods company Greylock and the Nantucket blacksmith Faraway Forge are among the new retailers.

Snowport’s vendors will close Dec. 31 but events will continue through most of the winter, including snowless curling through Feb. 25.

