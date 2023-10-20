Somerville towing company accused of operating without a license, towing more than 100 cars

A Somerville, Massachusetts, tow company is accused of operating without a business license, illegally towing more than 100 vehicles in the last several weeks, according to some city councilors.

One man told NBC10 Boston a tow truck driver blocked his wife into a parking spot at The Home Depot in Somerville and falsely accused her of parking at The Home Depot to go to other spots in the Assembly Row area.

“[Quick Towing] demanded $108, plus some sort of fee, otherwise they were going to tow it to a lot,” the man, who chose not to be identified, said.

The lot is on Joy Street and some city councilors said the company Quick Towing has not only been operating without a license, but also not reporting the tows to police.

NBC10 Boston contacted Quick Towing, and was told we would get a response earlier on Friday, but did not hear back by the time this article was posted.

Some city council members talked to the company on Wednesday, while basically telling them the city council probably was not going to approve them for a business license at their next meeting after at least seven police reports related to Quick Towing.

“We’re going to look into some of these previous incidents, you know? The difficulty is within a very short amount of time, less than two weeks, over a hundred cars were towed,” Somerville City Councilor Willie Burnley, Jr. said.

Another man who said he owns one of those towed cars told us he also parked at The Home Depot and was forced to either pay cash or with a payment app to get his vehicle back. He then recorded Quick Towing back at it again in The Home Depot parking lot on Friday morning.

“I want my money back, but I also want Home Depot to be held accountable,” driver Jack Kelly said. "As far as I’m concerned they’re sort of skating on this.”

We reached out to The Home Depot on Friday but have yet to hear back.

If you were towed by Quick Towing call Somerville police to make a report.