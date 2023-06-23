South Yarmouth school lockdown caused by toy ‘gel blaster'

A high school in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts went on lockdown after a report of a student flashing a gun in the cafeteria on Friday morning.

The lockdown at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School was put into place immediately after the report.

The student was located within minutes and detained during the investigation according to officials.

Authorities determined that the student had a toy 'gel blaster', which he had used to shoot gel at other students.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The lockdown was lifted after the discovery.

There were no reported injuries and there was no threat to public safety.

The incident continues to be under investigation.