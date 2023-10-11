Texas lunch lady gunned down in ‘senseless act of violence'

Forest Hill Police said they have a person of interest in the case involving a cafeteria worker who was gunned down Wednesday morning in the Forest Hill elementary school parking lot.

Forest Hill Police said a woman who worked at David K. Sellars Elementary School was talking with a person in a vehicle in the back parking lot when she was shot several times. Officers arrived at the 4200 block of Dorsey Street at about 6:50 a.m. and provided the injured woman first aid before she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where she died.

On Thursday, Chief Eddie Burns said they are getting closer to filing an arrest warrant.

“We’re deeply sorry for the family and condolences to the family and members of the staff at the school. We do walk a fine line as it relates to the investigation providing too much information could compromise the case," he said. “We’re doing everything we can to bring this person to justice.”

Police said the woman, whose identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office after her family has been notified of her death, personally knew her killer.

Forest Hill PD added that the shooter drove away in a silver Chevrolet Impala that was later found unoccupied in Fort Worth. Investigators said they confiscated the car and were processing it for evidence to confirm the identity of a suspect, with the help of Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

As of Thursday afternoon, officials have not publicly named any suspects or announced any arrests in the woman's death other than they have a person of interest.

Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham spoke to members of the media Wednesday afternoon about what she could only describe as a "distressing incident" that occurred outside Sellars Elementary School. Citing the ongoing investigation, Boardingham said she had little information to share but wanted to express that the city's thoughts and prayers were with the victim and her family, "in the wake of a senseless act of violence."

Keisha Braziel, PTA president at Sellars Elementary, told NBC Dallas Fort-Worth the victim was a beloved cafeteria worker who had worked at the campus for a long time.

“She was a very happy and energetic person who worked here for many many years,” Braziel said.

“She was a faithful and dedicated employee and she will be missed. The family I’m sure is very hurting because she supportive grandmother and mother as well. She will leave a void because she was that outgoing personality you knew when you came into the cafeteria, she was there. She was a constant at the school," Braziel added.

Parents of students attending the school received a letter Wednesday morning confirming an unspecified incident had taken place at the school and that the victim was a staff member.

"Our hearts are heavy, as we learned of an incident that took place in the back parking lot of the campus this morning that led to a staff member passing away," the district wrote. "This staff member was a valued team member who proudly served the campus and cared deeply for our students. We extend our love and sympathy to their family during this time."

For hours, Eva Torres waited for updates from school officials and believed the school should have canceled classes for the day.

"Obviously, it's worrisome. There are students here at a certain time waiting outside," Torres said.

Torres watched as personnel in hazmat suits scrubbed blood off the ground in the parking lot. Torres said she was worried students might see the blood.

"For me, I would have rather them stay home until this got cleared up just to be on the safe side. So that the kids didn't go to the bathroom or look out the window and end up seeing something they weren't supposed to," Torres said.

Though police had confirmed no arrests, the district assured parents that there was no ongoing threat or danger to the school or community and that school would continue on a normal schedule.

The Fort Worth ISD told NBC Dallas Fort-Worth they made the decision to continue classes Wednesday based on information provided by police. Forest Hill Police said they briefed the district on the investigation Wednesday morning and said that the woman's killer was no longer believed to be in the area.

The district said counseling staff will be made available to support the students and staffers at the school.

