Massachusetts

Startling Data Released on Coronavirus Cases at Mass. Nursing Homes

Over 80 long-term-care facilities have had more than 80 people die from COVID-19, state data shows

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts on Thursday released data about coronavirus cases in long-term-care facilities across the state, shedding light for the first time on how hard the outbreak is hitting those facilities.

The data released by the Department of Public Health included the number of overall coronavirus cases and deaths connected to nursing homes and facilities that care for the disabled.

The data shows that more than 80 long-term-care facilities in Massachusetts had recorded at least 20 coronavirus-related deaths.

The Leavitt Family Jewish Home in Longmeadow held the highest coronavirus-related death toll with 66, followed by Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center in Lawrence with 64 and the Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford with 60.

Out of the 6,547 deaths reported in Massachusetts as of Wednesday, 4,041 were residents of long-term care facilities, state data shows.

More on Coronavirus

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Coronavirus Hot Spots: The 10 Mass. Cities and Towns With the Highest Rates

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Study: Fewer Doses of Remdesivir Needed for Coronavirus Patients

Nursing homes were required to test at least 90% of residents and staff for COVID-19 between April 8 and May 25 in order to qualify to receive additional funding under the $130 million Nursing Facility Accountability and Support Program.

Out of 360 nursing homes, 350 tested at least 90% of staff and residents, according to the health department. The money is meant to help facilities improve the safety and infection control protocols for nursing home residents and staff.

The data was included in a weekly coronavirus report released by the health department. The report also details town-by town case and testing information as well as updates on nursing facility audit results.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscoronavirusCOVIDnursing homestesting
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us