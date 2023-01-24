Connecticut ‘Hero Pay' to Begin Going Out Next Week

The state’s “Hero Pay” payments will begin going out next week.

Comptroller Sean Scanlon said the payments will begin going out on Feb. 1.

"Hero Pay" or the Premium Pay program is meant to provide a bonus of up to $1,000 to essential workers employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state comptroller held a news conference Tuesday morning to provide updated details on the distribution.

The payments will be sent out in batches of 20,000 per week and go first to the direct deposit accounts of 150,000 Connecticut workers who qualified for the program, Scanlon said.

Scanlon said 120,000 of the people eligible to receive the pay opted for direct deposit while the other 35,000 chose to receive checks.

The process is expected to take around six weeks.

The checks will be sent out the last week of February and the first week of March.

Scanlon said the payments will be processed in the order that people applied.

He said this is a small way to thank workers who put their lives on the line.

The application period closed Oct. 1.

To be eligible, workers must have: