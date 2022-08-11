Connectict Officially Launches $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers

The State of Connecticut has officially launched its application process for the "Hero Pay" program, aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state comptroller's office said all seems well at the moment and there hasn't been any reports of issues.

A spokesperson said the vendor that's running the website has added a significant amount of capacity this week in preparation of Thursday night's launch.

There was a soft launch of the $30 million Premium Pay Program, sometimes called “Hero Pay,” on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning.

The program was supposed to officially launch Wednesday, but the website wasn't ready.

Workers are not in competition with each other for the funds. It's not a first-come, first-served program and everyone will have until Oct. 1 to apply.

"...every application received before that deadline will be treated equally regardless of when it’s submitted," the spokesperson said.

You are eligible to apply if:

You were employed as an essential worker in Connecticut between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022

You were not able to work from home

You were not employed by a federal, state or municipal government agency

You earned $149,999 or less

A link is available on the Premium Pay Program website.

How Payments are Calculated

Full-Time Employees:

$1,000 if you earned less than $100,000

$800 if you earned between $100,000 and $109,999

$600 if you earned between $110,000 and $119,999

$400 if you earned between $120,000 and $129,999

$200 if you earned between $130,000 and $149,999

Part-Time Employees:

$500

Note: If the amount in the Connecticut premium pay account is not sufficient to fully fund all approved applicants according to this formula, then all approved applicants' payments shall be reduced proportionally.

Payments will be made in early 2023 after submissions of all applications.