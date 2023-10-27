East Haven

Connecticut state police arrest man accused of impersonating a police officer to get to work faster

A Groton man is accused of putting red and blue lights on his car to drive faster to get to work and he has been charged with impersonating a police officer, according to state police.

State police stopped the driver of a black Dodge Challenger near exit 52 on Interstate 95 South in East Haven around 8:48 a.m. Wednesday after seeing steady red and blue lights lit up from the outside of the car, police said.

The driver, a 43-year-old Groton man, admitted he is not a law enforcement officer, state police said, and the car is not registered to a law enforcement agency.  

When the trooper asked the driver about the lights, he admitted to using aftermarket lights so he could drive faster through traffic during his commute to work, according to state police.

Police towed the car from the scene and took the driver into custody.

He was charged with impersonating a police officer.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 13 at New Haven Superior Court.

