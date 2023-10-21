Person reported missing found dead in crashed vehicle off road in Lebanon, Conn: state police

One person died in a crash in Lebanon late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

According to state police, Troop K in Colchester was contacted by concerned family members around 1:30 a.m. Saturday who reported a loved one had not returned home.

Troopers began searching for the missing person, who had been traveling in a vehicle.

Troopers located the vehicle around 3:40 a.m. According to police, the vehicle went off the road and was found in a heavily wooded area off Norwich Avenue near Savin Lake Park in Lebanon.

They found the missing person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. There does not appear to be any criminal aspect to the incident, they said.

State police did not release the identity of the victim or any further details on the crash.