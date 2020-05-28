State Police to Give Update After Wanted UConn Student Was Found in Maryland

The manhunt ended on Wednesday night for 23-year-old UConn student Peter Manfredonia, a suspect in two homicides, a home invasion and an abduction in Connecticut.

Maryland State Police said he was taken into custody around 9 p.m. as he walked out of a wooded area in Hagerstown, Maryland.

He was arrested in the parking lot of a travel center on Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police. He was held as a fugitive, pending extradition.

A bail bond hearing in Maryland is scheduled for 1 p.m., according to online court records.

Connecticut State Police will be holding a briefing this afternoon.

Ted DeMers Killed in Willington

Connecticut State Police have been searching for Manfredonia since identifying him as a suspect in a spree of crimes in the state that started on Friday with two brutal attacks in Willington.

The 23-year-old is accused of attacking 62-year-old Theodore DeMers and another man on Mirtl Road in Willington on Friday morning.

DeMers died from his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital, according to police His death was ruled a homicide.

DeMers' sister-in-law, Pat Jones, said her brother-in-law drove Manfredonia down to a motorcycle parked in a cul-de-sac at the end of the road and neighbors told the family that the suspect was wielding a weapon at him and an 86-year-old neighbor who came out of his home to stop the attack.

The neighbor was wounded in the head and hands and is still in the hospital, according to Jones. Police have not released the name of the wounded victim.

Police said as of Tuesday afternoon the second victim is in stable condition.

Jones said Manfredonia got on his motorcycle and drove off after another neighbor, who knew Manfredonia, yelled at him to stop.

Home Invasion in Willington

On Sunday, Manfredonia broke into a Willington home and stole pistols and long guns, state police said.

The homeowner, who was home at the time, was not injured and refused medical treatment, according to state police.

Police said Manfredonia stole the homeowner’s vehicle and drove to Derby, where police found it abandoned in the area of Osborndale State Park.

Police learned of the home invasion after checking the home of the vehicle owner.

Nicholas Eisele Killed in Derby

During their search for Manfredonia, police checked a home on Roosevelt Drive in Derby after receiving a 911 call for a well-being check at 11:04 a.m. on Sunday.

They found 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, an acquaintance of Manfredonia, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

It's not clear how the two men knew each other.

State police said it appears Manfredonia was responsible for the man's death.

Abduction from Derby

Manfredonia is also accused of kidnapping Eisele’s girlfriend.

Derby Police were in the process of working on a Silver Alert w for hen authorities in Patterson, New Jersey, notified them that they had found her and her 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta at a rest stop at 1:04 p.m. on Sunday.

She was unharmed despite being taken from the Roosevelt Drive residence against her will, Derby Police said.

She was brought back to Connecticut and identified Manfredonia as her captor, state police said.

Manhunt Expands to New Jersey and Pennsylvania

As the search continued for Manfredonia, Pennsylvania State Police said they determined an Uber dropped him off in front of a Walmart in East Stroudsburg and they spoke with the driver and recovered camera footage.

They were then able to determine that Manfredonia walked behind the store and other businesses and onto a set of train tracks on Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police said Manfredonia had also been seen at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and took an Uber from the Sheetz to Hagerstown, Maryland, which is where he was ultimately found.

