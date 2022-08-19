Conn. Sending $257 Per Child to Thousands of Low-Income Families

More than 15,000 low-income Connecticut families and households will be receiving a special benefit of a little over $257 per child over the weekend, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit of $257.87 per child to thousands of low-income households on behalf of 27,000 children.

The eligible households include those with children who received benefits through the Temporary Family Assistance program in May or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and had no countable income during that same month.

The benefits will be automatically sent to eligible households on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to the governor’s office.

Most payments will be delivered to the recipients’ electronic benefit transfer cards.

Those who currently receive SNAP or TFA benefits by direct deposit will have their benefits transferred to their bank accounts.

The Department of Social Services mailed letters to recipients.

The benefit, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, comes from a $7 million federal grant the Connecticut Department of Social Services received through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the governor’s office.

Lamont said the state is sending out the special benefit to coincide with the back-to-school shopping season and the start of Connecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week, which runs from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.

During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax.

What is tax-exempt during CT's tax-free week?

Several articles of clothing and types of footwear that are sold for less than $100 are tax-free. Here are several examples:

Antique clothing

Aprons (kitchen)

Arm warmers

Athletic socks

Bandannas

Baseball hats

Bathing caps

Belts, suspenders, belt buckles

Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)

Blouses

Chef uniforms

Children’s bibs

Clerical vestments and religious clothing

Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)

Dresses

Earmuffs

Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)

Fashion boots

Formal wear gowns

Formal wear rentals

Foul weather gear

Garters

Gloves

Golf dresses and skirts

Golf jackets

Golf shirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits

Handkerchiefs

Hats, caps

Jeans

Jogging suits, sweat suits

Leg warmers

Leotards, tights

Lingerie

Nylons, hosiery (Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19) regardless of their cost.)

Overclothes

Overshoes, rubbers, boots

Painter pants

Ponchos

Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear

Rented uniforms

Robes

Sashes

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shirts

Shoelaces

Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)

Ski sweaters, ski jackets

Sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas)

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks

Square dancing clothes

Swimsuits

Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)

Ties (men’s and women’s)

Undergarments

Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils

Wigs (custom-made wigs or hairpieces for people with medically diagnosed total and permanent hair loss as a result of disease or the treatment of disease are fully exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19)).

Work clothes

Clothing and footwear that's taxable, even if under $100, during tax-free week

Athletic supporters

Barrettes

Boots: fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter

Goggles

Gloves: athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical

Hair nets

Handbags and purses

Headbands

Ice skates

Insoles, arch supports

Jewelry

Lobster bibs

Martial arts attire

Party costumes

Potholders

Protective aprons

Riding pants

Roller skates

Safety apparel items are taxable even if sold for less than $100 during Sales Tax-Free Wee

Safety glasses

Shin guards

Shoes: ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf

Shower caps

Ski pants

Sports helmets

Sports uniforms

Umbrellas

Waders

Wallets

Water ski vests

Wet suits

The state has posted additional information online about what to know about discounts, coupons, rebates, rainchecks during tax-free week and more.