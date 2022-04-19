CT State Trooper Charged With Manslaughter After 2020 Death of Teen: Inspector General

A Connecticut state trooper has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a teen in 2020 in West Haven, according to the inspector general.

Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm after the shooting death of Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven on Jan. 15, 2020, according to Inspector General Robert J. Devlin, Jr.

"Stated briefly, the investigation establishes that, at the time Trooper North fired his weapon, neither he nor any other person was in imminent danger of serious injury or death from a knife attack at the hands of Soulemane. Further, any belief that persons were in such danger was not reasonable. I therefore find that North’s use of deadly force was not justified under Connecticut law," Devin's report says.

The report is posted online here and it is embedded at the end of this article.

North shot and killed the 19-year-old Soulemane in West Haven after a chase. He was arrested Tuesday, according to state police, and he was placed on leave after his arrest.

State police said Soulemane carjacked a vehicle in Norwalk and led police on a chase on Interstate 95 to West Haven. State police were able to box in the car Soulemane was driving.

State police body camera video showed a West Haven officer smashing out the passenger door window before another trooper shot Souleman with a stun gun. Trooper North then fired his gun through the driver's door window when Soulemane displayed a knife, state police said.

Soulemane’s family has said he was a community college student who had schizophrenia.

On Tuesday, an attorney for Souleman's family, Mark Arons, said North's arrest was in connection to the January 2020 shooting.

"The family of Mubarak Soulemane is very happy that, after 2+ years, Trooper Brian North, who murdered Mubarak in West Haven in January 2020, may be brought to justice. It's a long road ahead. But this is a good day," Arons said in a statement.

State police did not say what North is charged with. They said he turned himself in to the Inspector General at State Police Troop I in Bethany on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Devlin released a statement on the charges.

North was released on $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in Milford Superior Court on May 3.

Officials said this investigation predated the creation of the Office of the Inspector General. Inspectors from the Division of Criminal Justice were the principal investigators.

The Connecticut State Police Union issued a statement on Wednesday morning.

"We are disappointed that the Inspector General has made the decision to prosecute a Trooper, who was forced to make a split-second decision during these dangerous and rapidly evolving circumstances. Trooper North was risking his own life while trying to fulfill his oath of office to protect the lives of others. Regardless of the Inspector General’s decision, we will respect the judicial process while we vigorously defend Trooper North and his actions," the statement from the union says, in part.

"It is our obligation to protect Trooper North’s constitutional right to due process of law and a fair trial. We hope everyone reserves judgment until all facts are known in this case and we thank the public for their continued support of law enforcement here in Connecticut," the statement goes on to state.

