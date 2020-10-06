Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller, Top White House Aide, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Miller said he is in quarantine

Stephen Miller, White House senior adviser for policy, listens during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. President Donald Trump told a judge he will continue to challenge a grand jury subpoena seeking his tax filings after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he is not immune from investigation.
Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Stephen Miller, a senior policy aide to President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," he said.

