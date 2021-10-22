Boston Business Journal

Stop & Shop Launches 30-Minute Delivery Service

By Grant Welker

As consumers have gotten used to faster and faster delivery times for food, alcohol and other consumer goods, Stop & Shop is now launching a program that will get people their groceries even faster — in as little as half an hour.

The new Stop & Shop Express program, in an affiliation with the online grocery delivery service Instacart, is an expansion of a partnership the two companies first began in 2017 as same-day delivery service. By the middle of last year, that program was expanded to three-fourths of the grocery store’s locations.

