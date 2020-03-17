Dropkick Murphys

Streaming Up From Boston: Dropkick Murphys to Livestream Annual St. Patrick’s Day Show

The Irish-punk band had to cancel six shows due to the coronavirus outbreak

The show must go on, even during a pandemic.

Beloved local rockers the Dropkick Murphys have announced that they would carry on with their annual St. Patrick's Day show, but that it would be livestreamed due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The band said on their Facebook page th concert will be live streamed Tuesday at 4 p.m.

"The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so...we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday - the night of St. Patrick’s Day," the band said. "We’re going to bring a DKM livestream concert to everyone, all over the world."

Fans can watch through YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The band was forced to cancel three shows at Boston's House of Blues, one at TD Garden, one at Encore Boston Harbor Casino and an acoustic set from band frontman Ken Casey as health officials encourage people to practice social distancing.

