Summer Green Cabbage Slaw with Apple, Fennel, Fresh Herbs and Almonds Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- ½ head green cabbage, cored and thinly sliced
- 2 apples, sliced into matchsticks (submerge in 2 cups ice water with 1 TBS lemon juice until ready to assembly)
- 1 fennel, cored and thinly sliced (submerge in 2 cups ice water with 1 TBS lemon juice until ready to assembly)
- ½ cup parsley, coarsely chopped
- ½ cup sliced almonds, toasted
- ½ cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
- Zest and juice of 1 large lemon, more or less to taste
- 1 TBS honey
- Pinch of Kosher Salt & Cracked Pepper
PREPARATION:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, honey, salt and pepper.
- In a large serving bowl, combine the cabbage, apple, fennel and half of the parsley and almonds.
- Add dressing and toss. Garnish with remaining parsley and almonds. Keep chilled until ready to serve. This can be assembled up to a day in advance.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.