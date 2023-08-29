New Hampshire

SWAT team called in after shooting at Manchester, NH, apartment

A man was shot in the leg during a fight early Tuesday morning, but refused medical treatment

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A SWAT team had to be called in after a man was shot during a fight in an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Tuesday morning.

Manchester police said they responded to a reported shooting on Ash Street around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The male caller had left the address and met police nearby. He had been shot in the leg, but refused medical treatment.

The man told police that earlier that night, he and several other people had gotten into a physical fight in an apartment on Ash Street. During the course of the fight, the man was shot but was able to get out of the apartment and call police.

Due to the threat of guns inside the apartment, SWAT personnel were called in. A woman came out of the apartment, but no one else was found inside.

Police said they did locate a hole in a bedroom door inside the apartment which appeared to have been caused by a bullet.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

