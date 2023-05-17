Taylor Swift Sells Out Boston Hotels, Trains and Brunches

It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift is back in the Bay State and she has completely sold out Boston—even though she's performing 30 miles away in Foxborough.

Concerts can be great for a local economy. Nationally, concerts and the live entertainment industry generated a total fiscal impact of $17.5 billion in 2019, according to a study done by Oxford Economics. According to the report, if an out-of-town attendee were to spend $100 on a concert ticket, the local economy would benefit from an additional $334.92 in spending, resulting in a total spending impact of $434.92.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal